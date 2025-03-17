Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 880 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,751,316. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FDBC traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.32%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.