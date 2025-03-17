Ben Thompson Purchases 20 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £152 ($196.48).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 25 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £153 ($197.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.82). The company had a trading volume of 71,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 743.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.71. The firm has a market cap of £440.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.83) and a one year high of GBX 984 ($12.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.87) price objective for the company.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

