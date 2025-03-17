Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.87), Zacks reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 562.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%.
Netcapital Trading Down 1.1 %
NCPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 37,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,674. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $22.85.
About Netcapital
