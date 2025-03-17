Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.87), Zacks reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 562.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%.

Netcapital Trading Down 1.1 %

NCPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 37,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,674. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

