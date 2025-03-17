Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expands By 50.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in HUYA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.55. 3,110,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

