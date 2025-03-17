NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Sells $92,044.16 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 240,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $684.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NETGEAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

