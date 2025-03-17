Short Interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Decreases By 29.0%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eightco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eightco stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Eightco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eightco alerts:

Eightco Stock Down 0.9 %

OCTO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 7,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,650. Eightco has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.