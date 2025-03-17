Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Purchases 33,453 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters bought 33,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.97) per share, with a total value of £387,385.74 ($500,757.16).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £4,942.80 ($6,389.35).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN stock traded down GBX 10.23 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,166.18 ($15.07). 6,917,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,118.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 959.47. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 635.20 ($8.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,281 ($16.56). The company has a market cap of £35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.54) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.12) to GBX 1,250 ($16.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.87).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standard Chartered

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.