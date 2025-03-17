Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Purchases 33,453 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters bought 33,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.97) per share, with a total value of £387,385.74 ($500,757.16).
Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £4,942.80 ($6,389.35).
Standard Chartered Price Performance
STAN stock traded down GBX 10.23 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,166.18 ($15.07). 6,917,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,118.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 959.47. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 635.20 ($8.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,281 ($16.56). The company has a market cap of £35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
