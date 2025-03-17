Top Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, AT&T, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunication services such as wireless communication, broadband, and cable TV. These stocks represent investments in firms that create and maintain the networks and infrastructure enabling voice, data, and video transmission, making them essential in today’s interconnected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,528,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,075,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $909.75 billion, a PE ratio of 157.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $847.49. The company had a trading volume of 787,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $992.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 66,583,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,941,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 18,289,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,613,398. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.96. 3,822,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,667,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

