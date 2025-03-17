Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – March 17th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent shares of companies engaged in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medications and other healthcare products. These stocks are part of the broader healthcare sector and can be influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and breakthroughs in medical research. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 155,509,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,630,107. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $12.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $826.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $783.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $830.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $95.24. 5,030,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960,601. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Novartis (NVS)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.27. 4,192,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,683,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,407,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Further Reading