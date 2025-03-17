Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Brown University

Brown University trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises 40.4% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown University’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $94,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

