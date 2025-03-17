Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $47,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MSTR stock opened at $297.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

