Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $86.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

