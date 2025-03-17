PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

