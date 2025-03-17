KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 375,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 233,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.74. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

