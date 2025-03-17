International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

