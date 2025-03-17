iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,574,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,132,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 286,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,788. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.