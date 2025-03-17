GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 3,749 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $821,261.32. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

Shares of WGS traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.46. 668,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $115.60.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

