iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 8,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,725. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

