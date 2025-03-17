iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 8,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,725. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
