McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

McRae Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:MCRAA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.36. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293. McRae Industries has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. McRae Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.