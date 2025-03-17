Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMMR remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

