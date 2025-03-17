Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Releases Earnings Results

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.72) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 198 ($2.56). 2,016,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,003. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 327 ($4.23). The company has a market capitalization of £129.43 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.33) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

