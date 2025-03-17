Signaturefd LLC Has $169.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $169,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

