Short Interest in Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rises By 46.5%

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Holcim Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

