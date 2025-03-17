Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Expands By 49.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.36.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

