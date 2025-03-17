Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Expands By 49.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.36.
About Goodfood Market
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.