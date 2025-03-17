Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $104.86. 19,535,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,178,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

