Tom Greenwood Buys 76,180 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider Tom Greenwood purchased 76,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £76,941.80 ($99,459.41).

Helios Towers Trading Up 3.1 %

Helios Towers stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 105.40 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,263. Helios Towers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 79.10 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

