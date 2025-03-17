Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Rises By 37.5%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.14. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

