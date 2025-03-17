Open Loot Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.27 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Open Loot token can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Open Loot has a market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,676,579 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 336,675,321.9314 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.05959429 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,697,897.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

