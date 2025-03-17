Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,535,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 347,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.