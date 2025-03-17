Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$41.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of TSE:ADEN traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 147,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,657. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

