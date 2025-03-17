Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Fangdd Network Group makes up about 0.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DUO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

