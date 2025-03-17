Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Declines By 33.3%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.15.
About Colruyt Group
