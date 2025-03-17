Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Declines By 33.3%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

