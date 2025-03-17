dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DRRKF stock opened at $689.66 on Monday. dormakaba has a one year low of $491.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $701.34 and a 200-day moving average of $702.54.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

