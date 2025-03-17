dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
DRRKF stock opened at $689.66 on Monday. dormakaba has a one year low of $491.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $701.34 and a 200-day moving average of $702.54.
About dormakaba
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dormakaba
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Disney Stock: 4 Key Metrics Validating Its Comeback
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Resilient Investing: 3 Stocks Built to Weather Market Volatility
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Gold Breaks $3,000: What’s Driving the Rally and How to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.