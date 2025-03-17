JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 918,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Insider Activity at JELD-WEN
In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,787,347.60. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 525,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,287. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
NYSE:JELD opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Featured Articles
