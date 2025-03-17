Analyzing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flagstar Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Third Coast Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Flagstar Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% Third Coast Bancshares 14.06% 10.93% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Third Coast Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.58 billion 1.90 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.21 Third Coast Bancshares $170.48 million 2.62 $47.67 million $2.77 11.69

Third Coast Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Third Coast Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $16.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 52.1%. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Third Coast Bancshares pays out 609.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Flagstar Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, mortgage, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

