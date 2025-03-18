Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Allient has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Allient has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allient to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $397.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.59. Allient has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

