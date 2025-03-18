Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,110 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

