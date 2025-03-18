Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BGH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

