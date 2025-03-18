Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 249,068 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 311.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

