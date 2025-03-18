Choate Investment Advisors Sells 22,764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

