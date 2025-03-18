Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Niu Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.
About Niu Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Niu Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrike Stock Attracts Congressional Buyers—Time to Invest?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ARK Innovation Fund Bets Big on Bitcoin—Will It Pay Off?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.