Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

