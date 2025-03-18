Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 8.3% increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46.
Vita Life Sciences Company Profile
