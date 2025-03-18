Boston Partners Increases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 6.39% of InterDigital worth $311,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,583,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in InterDigital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,491.87. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $219.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $231.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

