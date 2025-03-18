Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $48,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 253,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $410,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

