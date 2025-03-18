iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $569.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $595.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $548.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

