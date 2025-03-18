AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. This is a 5.3% increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on MITT. Jones Trading boosted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
