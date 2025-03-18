Entrewealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

