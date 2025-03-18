Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

