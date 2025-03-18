PDS Planning Inc Acquires 74 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $825.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $832.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $841.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $782.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

