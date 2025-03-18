Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

